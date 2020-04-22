Number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal passes the 400 mark

The number of people tested positive in Donegal for Covid-19 has passed the 400 mark.

Figures released this evening show that there have been 416 confirmed cases in the county.

This is up 24 on the previous total of 392.

The number of cases in Sligo now stands at 97, up four, while in Leitrim the figure has increased by one to 55 for the latest 24 hour reporting period.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Monday, April 20.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases, at 7,905 - which is just under half the total.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that 49 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have sadly died.

There have now been 769 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The latest figures show that of 1pm Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been notified of 631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 16,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.