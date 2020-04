Donegal Community Champions - let's celebrate those who are making a difference

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Donegal people have shown themselves more than willing to step up to the plate when it comes to helping others at this difficult time.

Incredible acts of kindness and generosity have been recorded by people who have been more than willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own.

“We want to give these people and their projects, no matter how big or small, the recognition they deserve,” Chris Ashmore, managing editor of the Iconic News titles in Donegal said.

To that end,the Donegal Democrat, along with the Donegal Post and Donegal People's Press, is launching the Donegal Community Champions series to raise awareness of the initiatives that have been set up in the county to help local people get through Covid-19. It’s a celebration of a massive community effort across the entire county at a time that history will never forget.

Are you involved in a local project or initiative helping others at this time? Or would you like to highlight the work of a group or individuals that has helped you or people you know?

Then get in touch with us today and let’s celebrate the champions who are making Donegal people’s lives a little easier at this time.

Let's stand together, while staying apart, because we've never needed each other more.