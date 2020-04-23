Kilcar firm 'scrubs up' to volunteer their help in the frontline battle against Covid-19

Studio Donegal in Kilcar, is a genuine hand weaving and garment making business.

100% of their cloth is hand woven and all garments are made by the small firm in Kilcar.

“Like a lot of other businesses we had to close down due to Covid 19,” Anne Donaghey explained.

“We have heard and seen so much on social media about the lack of PPE and have been reaching out to see if we could offer any assistance. The HSE did get back to us and said they didn't need our help, so we more or less put it to bed.”

But like all things in life, things happen and the next thing they saw was a call-out from a group in Sligo, North West Sews, Masks & Scrubs.

They were looking for people with garment making abilities and equipment, especially overlockers,

Anne explained: “So we got in touch with them, as we have all the facilities in our sewing room.

“We are well placed to respond to such a call out as we genuinely making things on the ground here in Donegal and we feel it is our duty to help out.”



This group had been set up by Cllr Marie Casserly and Mary Durkan, who owns the The Craft and Sewing Basket in Sligo, in response to the demand from front line workers.

Anne added: “We volunteered our services and they have sent us a selection of cut garments and patterns to get us started. This is what we are working on at the moment.

“We are waiting for a new delivery of cloth, which we have sponsored, so we can cut and make our own.

“Where we would normally have a team of 5 working in the sewing room, it is just Tristan and myself doing this as we don't want to put any of our employees at risk, and, as this is a voluntary effort we don't want to put any pressure on our employees to give of their time, but mostly it's for health/safety reasons. It is a little bit different to our 'real' business, which we hope to return to in the not-too-distant future.”

Anne also wants to point out that all the work that is being undertaken in on a voluntary basis.