Mini-heatwave on the way? Met Eireann says temperatures could reach 25C and 'possibly higher' next week

Sunny spells for Donegal today

Temperatures to reach 25C next week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Met Eireann is predicting that a mini-heatwave is finally on the way for Ireland with temperatures expected to hit 25C and "possibly higher" next week.

The latest indications are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees - and maybe even above that, with Donegal set to bask in the good weather.

Weather experts revealed there will be extended periods of "summer sunshine", but it's not all good news, with some heavy thundery showers expected in places.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: "Latest indications are for very warm and humid weather, with temperatures several degrees above normal. Temperatures will range from 19 to 25C, though possibly even higher. Whilst there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, some heavy thundery showers will break out from time to time too. Easterly breezes will be replaced by more southerly ones later in the week."

However, it's looking to be a mixed bag this weekend with rain and thundery downpours expected.

Most places will stay dry on Friday with spells of sunshine in just light southwesterly breezes.

Meanwhile, for those who suffer from hayfever, the Pollen Count will be 'high' for today and Saturday.

Overall dry and calm tonight with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

According to Met Eireann forecasters, it should hold 'fully dry on Saturday with some sunny spells.' Just isolated showers are possible, though a few heavier one may move into the southeast coast later in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, in moderate southeast breezes (mildest inland away from east facing coasts).

Sunday will start off damp with thundery showers in the south slowly pushing northwards through the day with a chance of spot flooding in some areas.

