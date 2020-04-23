ESB issues warning over concerns about people swimming its reservoirs including Donegal lakes

Amid the current spell of fine weather, ESB is reminding people of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters. In these challenging times, ESB also reminds the public of the current Government requirement to stay at home.

These waters include the reservoirs at Assaroe Lake and Lough Nacung in County Donegal as well as Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, and the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare.