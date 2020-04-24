Donegal farmers advised to shop around for fuel to get the best value

Shop around for fuel - that’s the message to Donegal farmers from the IFA.

In recent weeks, the price of fuel has fallen considerably, bringing a little bit of welcome good news in these difficult times.

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fuel prices across the country, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.

“Although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around.”

IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county.

The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/ litre, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/ litre, with variations of over €0.10/ litre between the counties surveyed.

In Donegal, kerosene was coming in at an average price of €0.45 per litre with green diesel at €0.50 per litre.

On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180.

Rosemary McDonagh added that some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.

The survey was completed in week beginning April 13th.

And the good news is that prices have fallen even further since then.

Prices include VAT.

County - Kerosene €/litre - Green Diesel €/litre

Carlow 0.45 0.48

Cavan 0.33 0.46

Clare 0.45 0.54

Cork (C) 0.40 0.46

Cork (N) 0.50 0.54

Cork (W) 0.45 0.50

Donegal 0.45 0.50

Dublin * 0.31 0.42

*Indicates that the price was through a purchasing group.

Galway 0.50 0.54

Kerry 0.42 0.56

Kildare 0.50 0.46

Kilkenny 0.50 0.60

Laois 0.44 0.50

Leitrim 0.43 0.46

Limerick 0.48 0.51

Longford 0.44 0.51

Louth 0.44 0.57

Mayo 0.56 0.52

Meath 0.42 0.50

Monaghan 0.44 0.53

Offaly 0.39 0.47

Roscommon 0.40 0.50

Sligo 0.39 0.47

Tipperary 0.47 0.52

Waterford 0.50 0.55

Westmeath 0.38 0.49

Wexford 0.47 0.64

Wicklow 0.41 0.48

Average 0.44 0.51