Donegal farmers advised to shop around for fuel to get the best value

Contact
Shop around for fuel - that’s the message to Donegal farmers from the IFA.
In recent weeks, the price of fuel has fallen considerably, bringing a little bit of welcome good news in these difficult times.
IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fuel prices across the country, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.
“Although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around.”
IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county.
The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/ litre, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/ litre, with variations of over €0.10/ litre between the counties surveyed.
In Donegal, kerosene was coming in at an average price of €0.45 per litre with green diesel at €0.50 per litre.
On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180.
Rosemary McDonagh added that some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.
The survey was completed in week beginning April 13th.
And the good news is that prices have fallen even further since then.
Prices include VAT.
County - Kerosene €/litre - Green Diesel €/litre
Carlow 0.45 0.48
Cavan 0.33 0.46
Clare 0.45 0.54
Cork (C) 0.40 0.46
Cork (N) 0.50 0.54
Cork (W) 0.45 0.50
Donegal 0.45 0.50
Dublin * 0.31 0.42
*Indicates that the price was through a purchasing group.
Galway 0.50 0.54
Kerry 0.42 0.56
Kildare 0.50 0.46
Kilkenny 0.50 0.60
Laois 0.44 0.50
Leitrim 0.43 0.46
Limerick 0.48 0.51
Longford 0.44 0.51
Louth 0.44 0.57
Mayo 0.56 0.52
Meath 0.42 0.50
Monaghan 0.44 0.53
Offaly 0.39 0.47
Roscommon 0.40 0.50
Sligo 0.39 0.47
Tipperary 0.47 0.52
Waterford 0.50 0.55
Westmeath 0.38 0.49
Wexford 0.47 0.64
Wicklow 0.41 0.48
Average 0.44 0.51
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.