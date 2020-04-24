Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal farmers advised to shop around for fuel to get the best value

IFA survey shows big variation in prices

domestic-oil-tank-248041

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Shop around for fuel - that’s the message to Donegal farmers from the IFA.

In recent weeks, the price of fuel has fallen considerably, bringing a little bit of welcome good news in these difficult times.

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fuel prices across the country, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.

“Although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around.”

IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county.

The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/ litre, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/ litre, with variations of over €0.10/ litre between the counties surveyed.

In Donegal, kerosene was coming in at an average price of €0.45 per litre with green diesel at €0.50 per litre.

On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180.

Rosemary McDonagh added that some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.

The survey was completed in week beginning April 13th.

And the good news is that prices have fallen even further since then.

Prices include VAT.

County - Kerosene €/litre - Green Diesel €/litre
Carlow 0.45 0.48
Cavan 0.33 0.46
Clare 0.45 0.54
Cork (C) 0.40 0.46
Cork (N) 0.50 0.54
Cork (W) 0.45 0.50
Donegal 0.45 0.50
Dublin * 0.31 0.42

*Indicates that the price was through a purchasing group.

Galway 0.50 0.54
Kerry 0.42 0.56
Kildare 0.50 0.46
Kilkenny 0.50 0.60
Laois 0.44 0.50
Leitrim 0.43 0.46
Limerick 0.48 0.51
Longford 0.44 0.51
Louth 0.44 0.57
Mayo 0.56 0.52
Meath 0.42 0.50
Monaghan 0.44 0.53
Offaly 0.39 0.47
Roscommon 0.40 0.50
Sligo 0.39 0.47
Tipperary 0.47 0.52
Waterford 0.50 0.55
Westmeath 0.38 0.49
Wexford 0.47 0.64
Wicklow 0.41 0.48
Average 0.44 0.51

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie