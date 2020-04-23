Update for An Post customers and Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection recipients

Contact
Post offices remain open and serving their local communities, while post persons nationwide have continued to look out for customers on their routes who have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.
Special measures implemented by An Post and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection remain in place enabling customers to access their payments and plan shopping and post office visits safely.
All DEASP payments, including pensions, will be held at the post office for 90 days to enable customers to organise post office visits or to put Temporary Agent arrangements in place.
Customers who, for whatever reason, are unable to attend the post office personally can nominate a ‘Temporary Agent’ to act on their behalf. Customers apply by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.
Local post offices have been proving a valuable central location for a range of services during the crisis often linking with a co-located shop or store. Post Offices provide a wide range of services including cash banking services for AIB and Ulster customers, stamps, parcel services and One4all giftcards, Western Union money transmission and other banking services.
Many post offices will operate earlier opening hours on Friday (April 24th) to facilitate customers wishing to avoid busier times. Details are available at www.anpost.com/COVID-19.
