Daily Covid-19 national update - 28 more deaths

The Department of Health has confirmed this evening that a further 28 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died.

This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed deaths in the State from Covid-19 to 974.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has risen by 936 to 17,607.

New figures this evening also show that there have been 361 deaths of nursing home residents, in laboratory confirmed cases. Of these, 87 deaths occurred in hospital.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today, the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Europe noted that up to half of those who have died of COVID-19 across Europe were living in residential care settings.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 794 deaths reflects this.

“Ireland continues to closely examine mortality so that we can understand it and do everything in our power to prevent it.

“We are now using our increased testing capacity to focus on staff and residents so that we can learn in real time about this virus and take actions informed by that evidence.”

Thirteen more people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths in hospital among patients confirmed to have coronavirus to 263.

The number of cases in Northern Ireland is now 3,016.