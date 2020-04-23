Contact

Daily briefing - Latest update on the number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The total number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 431, according to figures released this evening.

This follows an increase of 15 for the latest 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, in Sligo the number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is up one to 98 while in Leitrim it is also up one, to 56.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Tuesday 21 April 2020.

Earlier, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening that a further 28 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed deaths in the State from Covid-19 to 974.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has risen by 936 to 17,607.

New figures this evening also show that there have been 361 deaths of nursing home residents, in laboratory confirmed cases. Of these, 87 deaths occurred in hospital.

Thirteen more people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths in hospital among patients confirmed to have coronavirus to 263.

The number of cases in Northern Ireland is now 3,016.

