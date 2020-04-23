Donegal musician selected to participate in Ireland Performs initiative which attracts global audience

Donegal musician Diane Cannon was selected to participate in Ireland Performs, the Department’s Culture Ireland initiative with Facebook Ireland that supports Irish artists to perform live to a global audience.

Over 120,000 people tuned in to the first week of Ireland Performs and the series will continue for several more weeks.

She performed last Saturday, live from the beautiful Magheroarty beach in the north of the county. All performances can be viewed live or watched back afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page HERE

Each artist had an individual approach to the performance, streaming from their own chosen space. Viewers responded online from Australia, Tasmania, Japan, across Europe to the US and the follow up views for the performances post the live events continue to grow.

The scheme, launched on 3 April, as part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, has already attracted more than 350 applications. Ireland Performs will continue for several more weeks with a stellar offer of some of Ireland’s finest talents including theatre, visual arts and spoken word as well as music.

Minister Josepha Madigan welcomed the initiative’s success, saying “It is great to see that the work of so many of our great artists is being received so positively by Irish and international audiences. I really want to thank all of the artists who’ve shared their work so far.”

”We know that the COVID-19 emergency is hugely stressful and challenging for artists with performances cancelled and incomes reduced or lost. This is only one of the range of initiatives to support artists and details of all of the supports are available on the Department’s website.”

Ireland Performs is a grant scheme to support professional artists and enable the live presentation of their work on online platforms. Funding of €100,000 is being made available on a match funded basis by Facebook Ireland and Culture Ireland, a division of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

All successful artists will be awarded €1,000.

The scheme is managed by Culture Ireland in conjunction with First Music Contact and Poetry Ireland. The artists (and/or their agents and publishers) own and retain copyright of their work. The scheme is still open for applications and more information.

Artists and those working in the arts sector are also eligible to apply for a range of government supports that have been introduced in the wake of the crisis, including the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit. Visit the Department’s website for full details HERE