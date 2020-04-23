BREAKING: Education Minister confirms Leaving Certificate will start at end of July

Contact
The Leaving Cert will start on July 29
It has been confirmed this evening by Education Minister Joe McHugh that the Leaving Certificate exams will start on Wednesday, July 29.
RTÉ is reporting that Minister McHugh has been speaking on the matter in the Dáil this evening.
He said that details about the format and timetabling of the exams will be released in the first week of June.
Two weeks ago, Minister McHugh revealed that the Leaving Cert will not take place in June and said at the time that the exams would instead be rescheduled for later in the summer.
It was thought then that the postponed exam would take place in August. However, this evening, Minister McHugh has confirmed Wednesday, July 29 as the start date.
