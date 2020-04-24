Donegal gardaí warn of scams targeting elderly and vulnerable people

Donegal gardaí are warning people to be vigilant as there are a number of scams circulating at present.

A garda spokesperson said: “We chat about scams a lot but I wanted to bring a few scams to the attention of the public, particularly those who are elderly or vulnerable.”

One particular scam highlighted by gardaí is where people - more often than not elderly people - receive a call and the caller does not state from where they are calling.

“The tone is very official and the caller advises the person in relation to precautionary measures that they should take during the Covid-19 crisis,” said the garda spokesperson. “They advise in relation to cocooning and state that they will send on hand gels, masks and gloves. They then request the full address and other personal details of the person concerned and finally they request bank details as there is supposedly a charge for the goods that they will send out.

“The fact that the tone of the call received is official and the fact that the caller appears to be concerned for the welfare of the recipient of the call is a worry as many elderly or vulnerable people might provide bank and personal details at a time like this out of anxiety whereas they usually would not.

“Never provide your personal details or bank details to anyone via a phone call. These calls do not come from an official source and you will not receive a call of this nature from any official source in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Another sacm currently doing the rounds comes in the form of text messages that claim to be sent by Bank Of Ireland.

The garda spokesperson said: “These messages all differ in their wording but they all contain a link for the receiver of the message to click on. Some of the messages claim that there has been unusual activity on the bank account in question, some claim that the bank card of the person concerned has been deactivated and to reactivate it they must click on the link.

“Regardless of what the wording is, never click on the link. Should you receive a message of any sort that requests you to click on a link or to provide personal information, just delete the message.”

The garda spokesperson said that many people had reported having received this type of text message and some of them did not even have an account with the Bank Of Ireland.

“If in doubt in relation to any correspondence that you receive that claims to have been sent by your Bank, please contact your Bank directly and enquire,” she said.