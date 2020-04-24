Donegal Volunteer Centre asks public to volunteer from home during COVID-19 pandemic

Microvolunteering, virtual volunteering, and physical volunteering roles that can be done at home are all options

Donegal Volunteer Centre and Volunteer Ireland have launched a #volunteerfromhome campaign, encouraging people to volunteer from home during the current pandemic.

Over 12,000 new volunteers have registered on the national volunteering database, I-VOL, in the last few weeks. While many people are volunteering in direct response to COVID-19, for the majority of people the best thing they can do is stay home and stay safe.

According to John Curran of Donegal Volunteer Centre “The most important thing we can all do right now is stay home and limit the spread of COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean people can’t still give back and get involved. We have seen such a huge outpouring of support from people willing to help and there are so many organisations that still need ongoing support during this crisis.”

“We know that many people have lost jobs, hobbies and connections. Volunteering is a great way to make a contribution and it can really help give a sense of purpose. It has also been proven to be beneficial for our mental health and well-being – something which is of the utmost important right now.”

The campaign will run for the duration of the COVID-19 restrictions and showcase the different ways people can get involved – including microvolunteering, virtual volunteering and physical volunteering roles that can be done at home. Volunteer Ireland is also developing resources for organisations to support them to engage existing and new volunteers remotely.

There are lots of ways people can get involved from home, according to Mr Curran. “From something simple like counting birds and insects in your garden in order to help document Ireland’s wildlife to something more long term like helping an organisation with their social media – there is a lot on offer. We have even seen an increase in knitting projects so there really is something for everyone.”

