ANSWERED: What were those bright lights in the sky over Ireland last night?

Have you seen strange lights in the sky over Donegal? People all over the country have spotted Elon Musk's Starlink satellites moving over Ireland.
Starlink is a project that intends to put 12,000 satellites into the Earth's orbit so they can provide cheap Wi-Fi to the world.
They're built and launched by SpaceX, a rocket company, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
The firm sends its satellites up in batches of 60 at a time and has so far deployed 362 into orbit. 60 new satellites were added this week. It really is quite spectacular to see them passing overhead, with some people describing the sight as being like a train or even a fleet of UFOs.
