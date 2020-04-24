Donegal in lockdown is no obstacle to Donegal kitten season

The country may be in lockdown but that has not stopped the arrival of this year's 'Kitten Season'.

However important animal care and welfare are exempt from travel restrictions and therefore animal rescues are still able to respond to emergency situations.

Unfortunately, the restrictions have not stopped the annual scourge of kitten dumping and four kittens were abandoned outside an Animals In Need (AIN) volunteer's home this week.

A member of the public had contacted the AIN helpline the day before the kittens were abandoned to ask advice as one of the kittens was very underweight.

The next morning those same kittens were found by an AIN volunteer running around outside her house. Sadly, one of the kittens was missing by this time.

The kittens were too young to leave their mother as they are not yet weaned and they are therefore being bottle-fed around the clock by their fosterer.

Essential trips to the vets are also permitted and AIN currently has three cats receiving veterinary treatment after they were involved in road traffic accidents.

One of the cats was hit in Moville and the other two were injured in Letterkenny.

The cat injured in Moville was taken in after a member of the public witnessed her being hit by a car. The cat only has a broken jaw so had a lucky escape.

One of the cats injured in Letterkenny is severely malnourished and poorly. He is now being well fed and is on antibiotics to see if he can regain his strength.

Another rescued cat is receiving veterinary care for gum problems and sadly, an elderly cat had to be put to sleep.

Meanwhile, dog adoptions are at a standstill due to travel restrictions and the impossibility of carrying out home checks for potential adoptions.

SOME DUMPED DONEGAL KITTENS THAT WERE FOUND IN RECENT DAYS

However, AIN's helplines are still open. If you should find a sick or injured animal, please contact the helplines for advice. Rescue work can continue if everyone works together.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

KITTEN SEASON IS HERE

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.