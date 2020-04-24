Daily briefing - Covid-19 death toll in Ireland rises by 37

A further 37 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

The total death toll here is now 1,014, including 185 probable deaths, after two deaths that had previously been reported are no longer classified as related to Covid-19.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says a probable death is a death where a lab test has not been done but where it is believed a death is associated with current Covid-19.

It has also emerged this evening that five healthcare workers in Ireland have died from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, there has been an additional 577 new cases confirmed.

The total number of cases in the State to 18,184.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”