Number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal increases by nine

The number of people in Donegal who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 440.

Figures released this evening show that there have been an additional nine cases confirmed in the county in the latest 24 hour period.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020.

In Sligo, the number of cases is up seven to 105 while in Leitrim the figure is now 62, up six.

Dublin has over 50% of the cases with a total confirmed to date for 8,729.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that 37 more people with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

The HPSC has also been informed that, to date, 185 probable deaths have occurred. (A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with COVID-19.)

Therefore, there have now been 1,014 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.