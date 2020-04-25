Contact

Good news for Donegal families who paid for school transport

Final decision expected once it is clear if schools will re-open

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Refunds will be issued at end of school year to families who paid for school transport.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD and the Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan announced that refunds would be made in respect of periods of school closures.  

The payments will issue at the end of the school year once the exact period of closures is confirmed. 

Minister McHugh said: “We know that parents, particularly in rural areas, were seeking clarity in relation to refunds while schools were closed. I am happy to confirm refunds will issue later this year when we know the precise amount of time lost in schools.”

The Ministers also announced that school bus contractors will continue to receive a 50% payment while schools are closed in this academic year.

Following the initial announcement that schools would be closed until March 29, and in light of the exceptional circumstances, it was agreed that school transport contractors would be paid at the normal or full rate for that period. 

It was then decided that a payment of 50% would be afforded for the week commencing Monday, March 30 until now. This 50% payment will be extended whilst schools are closed in this academic year as a result of the public health restrictions.

Minister Halligan said: “Today’s announcement brings certainty to parents and to operators of the school transport scheme. It is only right that parents and contractors are compensated due to this unprecedented chain of events.”

