Mary from Dungloe Festival is the latest major event to be cancelled

One of Donegal's largest and most popular festivals, the Mary from Dungloe Festival, is the latest big event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

It's a major blow for the Rosses. For many, the annual festival is considered the lifeblood of Dungloe - socially and commercially.

This year's event was due to get underway on July 24 and was to run through until August 2.

A statement issued by the festival committee last evening said:

"This decision has been made in accordance with the Government's ban on all mass gatherings until the autumn. Though we would rather this was not the case, the safety and health of the community, artists, volunteers and visitors are paramount.

"We are now working hard with all the artists and promoters to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to our plans for this year as we can.

"Our currently selected Mary candidates will hold their titles over until 2021. We hope to be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks.

"Current ticket holders may hold their tickets over to 2021 or may seek a refund through the relevant ticket system."

The festival board also acknowledged the support of the local community, particularly the small businesses in Dungloe and the Rosses.

"We are aware this will be a huge blow," the statement continued.

"The Board will be formulating a mini-festival of celebration, to include a mix of the events that have already been cancelled for 2020 but are dear to the town. As soon as we have a cessation of social distancing we will announce the date and line up."