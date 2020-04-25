Mary from Dungloe Festival is the latest major event to be cancelled

Contact
This year's Mary from Dungloe Festival has been cancelled
One of Donegal's largest and most popular festivals, the Mary from Dungloe Festival, is the latest big event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
It's a major blow for the Rosses. For many, the annual festival is considered the lifeblood of Dungloe - socially and commercially.
This year's event was due to get underway on July 24 and was to run through until August 2.
A statement issued by the festival committee last evening said:
"This decision has been made in accordance with the Government's ban on all mass gatherings until the autumn. Though we would rather this was not the case, the safety and health of the community, artists, volunteers and visitors are paramount.
"We are now working hard with all the artists and promoters to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to our plans for this year as we can.
"Our currently selected Mary candidates will hold their titles over until 2021. We hope to be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks.
"Current ticket holders may hold their tickets over to 2021 or may seek a refund through the relevant ticket system."
The festival board also acknowledged the support of the local community, particularly the small businesses in Dungloe and the Rosses.
"We are aware this will be a huge blow," the statement continued.
"The Board will be formulating a mini-festival of celebration, to include a mix of the events that have already been cancelled for 2020 but are dear to the town. As soon as we have a cessation of social distancing we will announce the date and line up."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.