Daily update - number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 who died in latest 24 hour period rises by more than 50

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.
There have now been a total of 1,063 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
These latest figures related to the situation as of 1.00 pm today, Saturday 25th April.
The HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Meanwhile, latest figures show that as of midnight, Thursday, 23rd April (when there were 17,420 confirmed cases), the following applied:
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.