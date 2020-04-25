Donegal Covid-19 update - number of cases declines!

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now appears to have fallen, according to the latest figures.

Yesterday, it was announced that there had been 440 cases in the county to date.

But the figures released this evening show Donegal at 437.

There has been some readjusting of certain figures in recent days, and further clarification will duly follow. A clearer picture should emerge in the coming days.

There has been some discrepancies in some figures in recent weeks.

The figures relate to midnight on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The number of cases reported in Co. Donegal and the daily increase (in brackets) for the latest seven day period is listed below.

Thursday, April 23rd - 437 (-3)

Wednesday April 22nd - 440 (+9)

Tuesday April 21st - 431 (+15)

Monday April 20th - 416 (+24)

Sunday, April 19th - 392 (+9)

Saturday, April 18th - 383 (+7)

Friday, April 17th - 376 (+7)

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Co. Sligo has been reduced by one to 104 over the latest 24 hour period while in Co. Leitrim the figure has stayed at 62.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre annuonced that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 25 April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.