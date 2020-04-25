Zoom gigs - Donegal singer now offering private concerts in your living room

Fancy your own private concert in your living room?

Well, Donegal’s Rory Gallager is available to do personal concerts using zoom - the cloud-based video conferencing service you can use to virtually meet with others.

Gallagher - of “Jimmy’s Winning Matches” fame - will bring a gig right into your living room.

You can request whatever you want him to sing.

Prices for a 30 minute set are from €50.

And it’s an idea that could well catch on, especially for birthdays or special events.

For many years Kilcar native Rory and his Scottish wife Cara ran the hugely successful Island Bar in Lanzarote, but they are now based In Edinburgh where he runs a pub with his wife Cara.

But with the lockdown, they like so many others, they have challenges on the work side of things.

In the past few days he has announced that that it now “looks more and more likely that we will not be opening The Wildcat Bar” in Edinburgh.

He said: “After the sensible and honest admission by Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon that social distancing will be happening until the end of 2020 unfortunately with the two metre law we could only fit about 10 people in the bar even if they are re-opened in September.

“So rather than rack up thousands in debt of delayed rent to re-open to a business that might only make 50 quid a day we will just be doing the common sense thing it appears.”

On his facebook page, he added; “We are so heartbroken about this but i just want to thank you all personally for your fantastic support with the facebook live gigs and booking the new zoom house parties will hopefully take off soon... it's all we have going on atm! ..savings gone.

At the end of the day we are healthy and so is our immediate family, we remain hopeful that 2021 will bring better things for us all!”

As well as the Zoom gigs, he is also doing live facebook sessions on Sundays from 8.00 - 9.30 pm.

As Rory and the island, Rory ad 10 top 40 songs in the irish iTunes rock charts, with "Jimmy's Winning Matches" breaking through to the actual overall Irish top 10 in Oct 2012. -

Rory was the bass player and lead vocalist with Irish Indie/Pop/Punk group The Revs from 2000 to 2007.

More details are on his Rory and the Island facebook page