Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of people tested positive increases slightly

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 446.

This is an increase of nine on the previous figure.

This relates to the situation in the county at 12 midnight on Friday, April 24, 2020 - the latest figures available.

The details were released yesterday evening.

At Saturday's update, it emerged that there had actually been a decreased in the number of cases in Donegal, from 440 to 437.

This, according to a Department of Health clarification to Donegal Now, was due to a number of cases being denotified.

A department spokesman explained: "Cases can be denotified for any number of reasons including a correction to the diagnosis or a case being notified more than once."

In Sligo, no additional cases were reported in the latest 24 hour period, so the overall number tested positive remains at 104 while in Leitrim it has risen to 64 from 62.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed that 23 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have also been a total of three probable deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total death total to 1,087 (following closer inspection by the HPSC, 2 deaths that were reported earlier have now been removed)

It added that 701 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

In Dublin, over 9,000 people have been tested positive for Covid-19.

There have now been 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State.

Meanwhile, Eight two more people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus after 874 tests were carried out.

Another 16 people died in Northern Ireland with the disease bringing the total to 294.