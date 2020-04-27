Moville announced as ‘Sound Town’ winner following #PledgeScrubs Campaign

A Dongeal town has been announced as the first ‘Sound Town’ winner of 2020, following trojan work by the community to raise critical funding for the production of PPE, at Moville Clothing.

Moville local Edel McBride set up the #PledgeScrubs campaign on GoFundMe, to raise money in order to supply quality scrubs to health care workers, due to the ongoing shortage of PPE.

The Moville town community rallied together and raised over €50,000 in just 24-hours – with the current amount raised standing at over €66,000.

As a result of the funding raised through Edel’s #PledgeScrubs campaign, local family-owned shirt makers ‘Moville Clothing’ were able to transfer their skilled team from producing shirts, to making cotton-blend scrubs for local hospitals and care facilities.

Commenting on the announcement of Moville winning the Sound Town award, Today FM’s Alison Curtis said: “When you look at what’s going on across the world, it is people like Edel and communities like Moville that are reinforcing Ireland’s positive and unwavering reaction to this pandemic.

"We are a nation that tends to look after each other and that is truly evident in the way Moville came together to help those who need it most. Their actions will inspire others to do the same and we are so thrilled to present Moville with the first Sound Town award of 2020.”

‘Sound Town’ is a Today FM and Cadbury Ireland initiative, which aims to shine a light on what makes Irish communities so unique, by awarding a ‘Sound Town’ status to communities that embody generosity, kindness and general soundness.

Throughout the year, monthly winning towns are selected by Today FM’s Alison Curtis and presented with an official ‘Sound Town’ plaque.

Each monthly winning town will be shortlisted for a chance to win €10,000, when the overall 2020 Sound Town winner is announced at the end of the year.

Speaking about the Sound Town initiative, Senior Brand Manager with Cadbury Ireland, Tricia Burke said: “We are delighted to partner with Today FM again this year to bring the Sound Town initiative to life. All over the world, Ireland is known for its friendliness and generous instinct and showcasing that is what Sound Town is all about.

"Positive interaction within communities can often inspire others to do the same – no doubt that will also be the case here, with what Moville has done for their town.

"On behalf of everyone at Cadbury Ireland, we want to congratulate everyone in Moville who contributed to this generous and inspiring campaign.”

For further details on Today FM and Cadbury Ireland’s Sound Town initiative and how you can enter your town, tune into ‘Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis, every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 11am, or go to www.todayfm.com.