Daily update: Latest briefing from HSE reveals 18 more Covid-19 related deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed this evening that sadly a further 18 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,102 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions. The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.

“Improvements are still needed in these important measures.”

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families. There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed.”

Earlier today, it was reported that the Mental Health Commission had been notified of 12 Covid-19 related deaths at mental health facilities. There have been 94 suspected, or confirmed cases, relating to residents. There have also been 201 suspected, or confirmed cases, relating to staff.

In Northern Ireland, there have been ten further deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals, bringing the total to 309.