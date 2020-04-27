Covid-19 update: Number of cases in Donegal rises by just six

The number of people tested positive with Covid-19 in Donegal now stands at 452.

This is an increase of just six from 446 for the previous 24 hour period.

In recent days, there have been signs that the rate of increase in the county is slowing.

Meanwhile, around half of those tested positive are from Dublin (9,542).

In Sligo, the number of cases has increased from 104 to 114 while in Leitrim the number of cases is up from 64 to 66.

These are the most up to date figures available.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that nationally a total of 18 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 17 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,102 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Three cases from earlier have been denotified.)

As of 11am Monday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.