Donegal's Optum supporting  Pieta’s Covid-19 response

Optum, which has a base in Letterkenny, Donegal, has committed €45,000 to provide urgent assistance to individuals experiencing mental distress in Ireland as they face hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which is part of the United Health Group, has partnered with Pieta, as part of the group's initial US $10 million commitment to fight COVID-19 internationally, in countries where the company’s UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses operate.

Pieta provides free counselling to those with suicidal ideation, those engaging in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. Staff provide professional one-to-one therapeutic counselling services across Ireland.

Pieta also operates the Pieta Resilience Academy, a programme that provides students with skills and coping mechanisms necessary to succeed in school and throughout their adult lives.

Padraig Monaghan, chief executive officer of Optum Ireland said: "I am delighted that Optum is able to make this generous donation at a time when people are impacted most and charities are finding it difficult to fundraise. Pieta is doing critical work across the country.

"Optum is pledging €45,000 to Pieta to provide therapy to individuals experiencing mental distress due to the impact of COVID-19."

Brian McEvoy, Regional Fundraising Manager, Pieta said: "We at Pieta are so appreciative of the support and the extremely generous donation we have received from Optum. Without this we could not continue to support those who are among the most vulnerable in our society at a time like this. On behalf of Pieta staff and those who need our services at this time, Thank You."

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 165,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). For more information go here.