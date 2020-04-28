Daily briefing: 59 more Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in Republic of Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus update
Fifty-nine more people have sadly died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Department of Health has announced this evening.
This brings the death toll in the Republic to 1,159.
The Department has also announced there have been 299 more confirmed cases of the virus.
This means that the number of people who have tested positive has now risen to 9,947.
Meanwhile, this afternoon it emerged that there have been 20 further deaths as a result of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
This represents the biggest single daily increase since the outbreak began.
The total number of fatalities in hospitals to 329.
Deaths in nursing homes or other non-hospital settings are not listed in the total figures.
Stromont's Department of Health also reported that there are 34 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,408.
