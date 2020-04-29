Plans revealed that could lead to cafes and restaurants reopening on a phased basis this summer

Contact
Cafes could reopen
Cafes and restaurants in the country could reopen by the middle of the summer, according to a report in today’s Irish Times.
It also states that people could be allowed travel within Ireland for holidays by late summer.
The easing of Covid-19 restrictions are being considered under plans being discussed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.
The newspaper report also says that under the plan “retailers, cafes and restaurants reopen on a limited basis, with the tourist industry also reopening on a limited basis in the mid-stages.”
The re-opening would be done in a number of phases.
Any easing of restrictions is entirely dependent on efforts to tackle the virus.
