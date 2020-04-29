Over 100 vacant beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

There were over 100 vacant beds in Letterkenny University Hospital, according to new figures.

HSE figures show yesterday, there were 1,380 general hospital beds available nationwide, with 119 vacant beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, the fourth highest figure in the country.

277 critical care beds were occupied nationally, 113 of them by coronavirus patients. Two coronavirus patients are being treated in the Critical Care unit in Letterkenny, with six vacant critical care beds available.

As of last night, 745 people were being treated in hospital for confirmed Covid-19. There are 19 confirmed cases in Letterkenny University Hospital, and also 19 suspected cases.