Popular Bealtaine Festival falls foul of Covid-19

Donegal County Council’s Culture Division have announced the cancellation of the 2020 Bealtaine Festival, which celebrates arts and creativity as we age.

A Council spokesperson said: "As the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic is still evolving and keeping in line with government recommendations, we deemed it too risky for all participants, audiences and artists to continue planning the 2020 Bealtaine Festival.

"We had put together a fantastic programme of Cultural activities which would have taken place all over County Donegal.

"We would like to thank all our valued artists, performers and partners for their work. We will return in 2021 with renewed energy and good health with a bigger and brighter Bealtaine Festival.

"Meanwhile stay safe and keep an eye out for updates on other upcoming events you can get involved in over the coming weeks and months on our Facebook page Donegal County Library. Alternatively check out www.bealtaine.ie for arts and creativity events listings

"See you all in 2021 and remember keep safe, keep distancing."