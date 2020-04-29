Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases rises by just one for the second day running

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 454.

This is up by just one on the previous 24 hour period, which in turn was an increase of one on the previous day.

These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Monday, April 26, 2020.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly 31 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total death total to 1,190 (following closer inspection by the HPSC, two deaths that were reported earlier have now been removed).

Meanwhile, 376 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland

There are now 20,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases is static at 67 while in Sligo the number of cases has been reclassified and shows a reduction of one to 116.