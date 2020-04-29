Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases rises by just one for the second day running

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 454.
This is up by just one on the previous 24 hour period, which in turn was an increase of one on the previous day.
These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Monday, April 26, 2020.
Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly 31 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total death total to 1,190 (following closer inspection by the HPSC, two deaths that were reported earlier have now been removed).
Meanwhile, 376 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland
There are now 20,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases is static at 67 while in Sligo the number of cases has been reclassified and shows a reduction of one to 116.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle receives the cup from Irish News marketing executive, Brendan Kerr, while John McCrossan of the North West Football Association looks on
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.