Lockdown won’t stop Donegal GAA club from honouring Billy and John

AODH RUADH CHALLENGE : RUN, CRAWL OF WALK 1,000KM TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITIES

Aodh Ruadh feature

The late Billy Finn (left) and late John Larkin (right), two former Aodh Ruadh club members who passed away in 2017, pictured in happy times at Sliabh Liag

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The late Billy Finn and John Larkin were two of the most active and respected members of the Aodh Ruadh GAA club in Ballyshannon, before their untimely passing, just months apart in 2017.
A close friend also devoted to the cause of the GAA and hurling in particular, John Rooney, said: “These two great stalwarts are remembered every year now by the club, but with these Covid-19 restrictions, we wondered how we could honour their memory in a fitting way this year.”
“They were tireless workers for hurling in Aodh Ruadh and great workers for the Ballyshannon Community. The event will take place on the weekend of May 8 to May 11 and will be fully compliant with the Government regulations for Covid-19.
“The May Bank Holiday Monday usually sees us honour these two former legends on the field of play with the Billy Finn/John Larkin U-14 Hurling Tournament.
“Unfortunately this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic we can't have the tournament.
“But we are honouring their memory in another way this year with the Billy Finn/John Larkin Memorial Challenge 1000km's 72 Hours!
“Basically we are getting hurlers young and old, club members family and friend's to run/walk/crawl 1000 kms from 9am on Friday, May 8 2020 to 9 am on Monday, May 11.
“We are raising monies for the Irish Wheelchair Association Donegal Branch, Liquid Therapy, Donegal Alzheimer's Society and the Patients Comfort Fund Sheil Hospital” all of whose fundraising efforts have being seriously affected by Covid 19.
By yesterday, €1,300 of the €2,000 target had already been raised.
John concluded: “This challenge allows us to remember the two lads, raise funds for charities and provide fun and exercise for all the family.”
If you’re up for the challenge contact John Rooney, Sabrina Brosnan, Orla Bannon or any member of the Juvenile/Senior Hurling Committees.
There is a Go Fund Me Page with the link https://www.gofundme.com
/f/billy-finn-john-larkin-
challenge-1000km-in-72-hrs

