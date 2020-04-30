Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ever wanted to discover Inch island's history? Well here's your chance

Virtual museum of Inch island launched

Inch island

Inch Fort

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Since the beginning of the year, Donegal County Museum has been working with the community of Inch, to create a virtual museum exhibition that explores this beautiful island’s extraordinary heritage.

A County Museum spokesperson said: “We’ve heard yarns of fairy forts, fishermen’s tales, helicopter pilots, folklore, famine FÁS schemes and Civil War battles. We’ve collected archive documents, maps, artefacts and oral histories. We’ve learnt about Napoleonic-era forts, Medieval castles, Prehistoric graves, Masonic lodges, and the field names of the island.

“Since our first meeting with the community in late January, we’ve traipsed across boggy fields, down muddy boreens, and along strands littered with oyster-shells. We’ve researched across three continents, found 17th Century Bills of Sale, discovered 19th Century military plans, and flown drones across the island.

“Working in partnership with Ulster University’s School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems, we are now delighted to announce the launch of our new website, www.inchheritage.org

“This website is an accessible, easy to navigate, reflection of the community’s interests, with much of the content created by the islanders themselves. Did you know, for instance, that Inch’s Irish name is Inis na n-Osirí, the island of the oysters?

"Did you know the graveyard at Strahack contains hundreds, possibly thousands of graves, and was split in two by British sappers in the late 19th Century?

"Did you know there are hundreds of metres of 18th Century underground mill races on the island? Did you know that Inch Fort was once armed with Armstrong Disappearing guns, and was occupied by anti-Treaty forces in 1922? All of this information and more is available on the new website.

“Donegal County Museum would like to take this opportunity to thank the islanders for their enthusiasm, interest, contributions and hospitality over the last few months. We hope we’ll be able to add to the site in the months ahead.”

The Inch Co-Production project has been funded by the EU’s Northern Periphery and Arctic 2014-2020 programme and is part of the CINE project a collaborative digital heritage project between 9 partners from Norway, Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

http://cine.interreg-npa.eu/about-the-project/;

For further information contact Donegal County Museum at museum@donegalcoco.ie; 087 6502586 or 074 9124613

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie