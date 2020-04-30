Donegal Cllr reflects on the kindness of local community during Covid-19 crisis

A Donegal County Councillor has paid tribute to the remarkable kindness and generosity of local communities in Donegal since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Ballyshannon Fine Gael councillor Barry Sweeny told donegallive.ie he was delighted to receive a sizeable batch of medical face shields from Laura McDowell of Papertree gifts at the weekend and last week a batch from Liam and Eamon from Fablab Ballyshannon.

LAURA MCDOWELL OF PAPERTREE GIFTS HANDING OVER A CONSIGNMENT OF FACE SHIELDS TO CLLR BARRY SWEENY

He said: “This was just another act of kindness by our community in the fight against Covid-19.

“The Lasercut and 3D printed face shields, made locally, are being distributed to our amazing frontline medical staff including local paramedics, public health nurses, staff of the Sheil Hospital, Bayview Family Practice in Ballyshannon and Bundoran, Oznam House, Inbhear na Mara, Gardaí and other carers in the community.”

He added that every time one scrolled their social media or lifted the local newspaper another kind act is underway, citizens volunteering, businesses pledging resources, online fundraisers, feeding our elderly and vulnerable, supporting the mental health of our neighbours and families.

“It’s all needed, and it’s all good, and we are learning a lot about society, community, environment and perhaps ourselves,” he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH NURSES AT THE CLOGHER HEALTH CENTRE IN BALLYSHANNON INCLUDE HELEN ROPER, SHARON MCGUINNESS, FRANCES MCGLOIN AND CRGN SARAH O'MALLEY DALY



Kindness will last



“And I think this renewed kindness will last, will outlast Covid and continue to build better communities into the future. I hope so.”

While the wonderful ChefAid projects are being rolled out locally and countywide providing not just food, but also company and craic to their customers, there is a big emphasis on locally produced PPE.

Cllr Sweeny referred to projects like the manufacturing of hospital scrubs by Edel McBride in Moville and Studio Donegal in Kilcar to name just two.



He mentioned Herman McNelis donating much needed PPE's to Aras Mhic Suibhne and Diane Warnock donating to Sligo University Hospital.

He spoke of how Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon were able to donate valuable PPE equipment to the local Sheil Hospital, as another example.

The local Bayview doctor's practice had thanked PK Motors, Homeland Agri Cooperative in Kinlough and E&I Engineering for donations also.

Michael Mc Menamin is also making more face shields and supplying hospitals in the region.

“Many local businesses are also gererously donating to the frontline too. This is just a fraction of the many gestures out there and we also hope to supply the Alzheimer's Society in Donegal carers and the Irish Wheelchair Society.”