Urris GAA fundraising for Clonmany Day Centre

Mightily missing their games and training due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions but nevertheless undeterred, one Donegal GAA club has initiated a parish-wide fundraiser.

CLG Iorras is 'actively' fundraising for Clonmany’s St Columbcille Day Centre.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Urris Chairperson, Mark Gilmour explained the thinking behind the event.

Mark said: “Given the fact there is no club training taking place at the moment and there are no matches being played, using social media, we decided to organise the ‘Urris 5000’ to try and keep everybody on track with the club.

“Essentially, we are trying to get the club as a whole to either walk or run 5000 kilometres in a month, while safely observing the 2km radius from their homes.

“The idea is basically, to encourage everybody outdoors in this good weather, families and players. It doesn’t matter about their fitness level.

“If you are able to run, do a run. If you are able to walk, go and do a walk. The information is then recorded and sent back to the club, where our PRO notes all the times and totals the daily distances. So, we are now in our second week and it is going really well. As of Sunday past, a brilliant 311.65 kilometres had been clocked up” said Mark.

Parallel with the ‘Urris 5000’ Urris GAA has also set up a GoFundMe page.

Mark explained: “Through the ‘Urris 5000’ we are also trying to gather a few euro for the Day Centre up in the St Columbcille Village in Clonmany.

“It is a community-based facility and Urris GAA is going to try and encourage people to donate a few euro. All of the proceeds raised will go to the day centre. Urris GAA wants to show our support and appreciation to all the staff there for the great work they are doing in the area, in these difficult times.

“We are also encouraging people to send in the photographs they might take during their walks or runs. We are posting these on the club Facebook page and some of these are amazing.

“So, we are encouraging connectivity with the club, getting people out doing a bit when there is no training or games, and hopefully raise a few euro for the day centre,” said Mark encouraging everyone in and around Clonmany to get involved.

To donate to this worthwhile cause, just click on the link: HERE.