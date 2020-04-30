Donegal Covid-19 daily update - just two new cases in the county

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 456.

This is up by two on the previous 24 hour period. On the two previous days, the increase was just one on both occasions.

These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly 43 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total death total to 1,232.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases stands at 68, up from 67, while in Sligo the number of cases is static at 116.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,967.

Two months after the first case was confirmed on February 29, the up to date national figures for Thursday revealed that there have now been 20,612 people in Ireland who have tested positive.