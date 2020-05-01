One of biggest agricultural shows in the north-west is postponed

The 2020 Clonmany Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

The event, one of the biggest of its kind in the north-west, had been scheduled to take place on August 4.

However, following a committee meeting in light of the Covid-19 crisis, the decision was taken not to go ahead this year.

It would have been the 53rd staging of the show that attracts thousands to Inishowen each year.

In a statement, the committee said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We have taken into account our trade stands and businesses as well as our exhibitors who benefit greatly each year from our show. However, we have also taken into account the safety, interest and wellbeing of our visitors, of our volunteers of our own committee and of course of the people in our great little Clonmany community.”

It has also been decided to cancel the 2020 Grand Prize Draw.

All ticket holders who have already purchased a ticket will receive a full refund in the coming weeks.

The show takes a huge amount of organisation and the decision to cancel it will come as a big disappointment to many, but given the exceptional circumstances it is fully understandable.

The statement continued: “We as a committee have already put an awful lot of effort into a 2020 show, a show with new ideas that was bigger and better than ever. There is no one more disappointed to not deliver on our hard work than us. But we will use this as an opportunity to come back with a superb show in 2021. A bigger, better and more entertainment filled show than ever before.

“In the meantime we wish every person reading this, safety and good mental wellbeing through these difficult and strange times. We would like to acknowledge the good work and community spirit of all those around us pulling together in this time of crisis, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Clonmany Agricultural Show, Sheepdog Trials, and Taste of Inishowen Food Festival, in happier and safer times.”