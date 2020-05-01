Donegal County Council’s Corporate Policy Group met yesterday by teleconference to consider the current impact of COVID-19 for the work of the Council and the provision of Emergency / Essential Council services that our communities rely on during these unprecedented times, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Nicholas Crossan has said.

He told donegallive.ie: "I want to assure the public that the Council is continuing to respond to emergencies and is continuing to advance the various work programmes and plans that have been decided for 2020, with some exceptions, where work has had to be suspended because of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"I want to pay tribute to the staff of the Council and our healthcare workers and all who are carrying out vital work in very challenging and distressing circumstances at this time.

"The Members of the Corporate Policy Group noted that while the lockdown was challenging and difficult, public health and safety and the health and safety of Members and Staff should continue to be the basis for decision making around the work of the Council.

"The Members also discussed how the Council would conduct business through the various processes, Plenary Council Meetings, Municipal District Meeting etc and it was agreed that this would be reviewed after the expected announcement by Government on what measures will continue to apply after May 5th 2020 and the possible implications of a gradual relaxing of measures over time were this to occur, will have to be considered in the context of holding meetings of Council."