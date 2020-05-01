Revenue should defer Carbon Tax hike for workers and families during time of financial hardship - TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on Revenue to defer today's increase in the Carbon Tax at a time when many households have seen their incomes collapse as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Donegal TD said:

"Yesterday, I wrote to Revenue calling for the planned increase in Carbon Tax to be deferred in light of the financial crisis that has hit workers and families throughout the State.

"Over half a million people have lost their jobs in the past two months and households face significant financial hardship in the weeks and months ahead.

"From today, the Carbon Tax on solid fuels will increase by 30 percent.

"As noted by the ESRI in their report on the financial impact a Carbon Tax on households, increases in this tax will predominantly hit low-income and rural households.

"While this was the case in normal times, its effect is even greater today when so many have lost their jobs or had their incomes reduced.

"Deferring this tax increase is the right thing to do by these workers and families - ensuring that their income loss is not compounded by price increases when no alternatives exist.

"I am calling on Revenue to defer this increase, with necessary changes made to legislation by the Oireachtas at the earliest opportunity.

"The priorities in the months ahead must be protecting the incomes of households, and then preparing a recovery plan that transforms our economy and invests in green technologies and alternatives that will enable a just transition."