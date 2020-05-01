Daily national update - a further 34 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 34 more people with COVID-19 have sadly died.
There have now been a total of 1,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Friday 1 May, the HPSC has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals:
· 58% are female and 42% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.