Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases is just two

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 458.

This is up by two on the previous 24 hour period. On the two previous days, the increase was just one on both occasions.

These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly 34 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total death total to 1,265.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases stands at 68, unchanged, while in Sligo the number of cases has seen no increase, and remains at 116.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170.

Two months after the first case was confirmed on February 29, the up to date national figures revealed that there have now been 20,833 people in Ireland who have tested positive, an increase of 221 on the previous 24 hour period.