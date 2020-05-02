Latest figures show that 20 people living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area have died of COVID-19

Twenty people living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council have died of COVID-19, according to the latest statistics.

There have been a further 11 deaths in Northern Ireland related to Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, taking their total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 376.

Six of the deaths happened since Friday morning.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland - the other are weekly statistics from statistics agency NISRA, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

NISRA's figures show there have been 393 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI by April 24.

Latest figures from the Department of Health reveal there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the Derry and Strabane council areas.

Of neighbouring council areas, there have been 23 deaths in both Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster council areas.