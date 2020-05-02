Latest figures show that 20 people living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area have died of COVID-19

Contact
Coronavirus
Twenty people living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council have died of COVID-19, according to the latest statistics.
There have been a further 11 deaths in Northern Ireland related to Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, taking their total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 376.
Six of the deaths happened since Friday morning.
These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland - the other are weekly statistics from statistics agency NISRA, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.
NISRA's figures show there have been 393 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI by April 24.
Latest figures from the Department of Health reveal there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the Derry and Strabane council areas.
Of neighbouring council areas, there have been 23 deaths in both Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster council areas.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The fabulous Henry Girls - Patrons who have booked for the Home with The Henry Girls residency at this year’s Earagail Arts Festival will be contacted individually regarding their bookings
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.