Watch live: AC/DC fans rocking tonight during lockdown in a virtual celebration of the band’s legendary frontman Bon Scott

AC/DC fans are rocking tonight during lockdown in a virtual celebration of the band’s legendary frontman Bon Scott tonight.

And there's a big Donegal connection in ensuring that a six hour show goes out online. “The format for this will be a best of Bonfest (festival in Scotland) through the years and that will be around two hours of past pub and support bands, interviews, fans reaction followed by four hours of special guest and AC/DC main tribute bands produced by Donegal based Wallace Media who have been producing content for the past number of years," explained Bonfest chairman John Crawford.

You can view the livestream NOW on:

www.youtube.com/dd8music

www.twitch.tv/bonfest

www.facebook.com/ bonfestkirriemuir

www.facebook.com/DonegalTV

For more than 15 years, the Kirriemuir baker’s son has been honoured with a gathering of fans from around the globe.

Scott was the band’s vocalist and lyricist from 1974 until his death in 1980 at the age of just 33.

Normally, Bonfest sees AC/DC fans from all over the world coming together for three days of rock and roll in Bon Scott's Scottish hometown of Kirriemuir.

A bronze statue of Scott was unveiled in the centre of Kirrie for the 10th anniversary Bonfest in 2016 but there will be no international influx this year after the pandemic forced organisers DD8 Music to pull the plug on the three-day May event.

Undaunted, the Bonfest team is lining up an online AC/DC extravaganza for a worldwide audience.

“Things have been very challenging following the cancellation of this year’s event,” said Bonfest chairman John Crawford.

“However, we are planning a six-hour virtual Bonfest on May 2 at 6pm till Midnight

"This is absolutely massive," Shane Wallace of Wallace Media told Donegal Live. "There are people logging on from all over the world. The response is amazing."

Fans were asked for video clips of themselves sending a message to cut into the virtual Bonfest stream.

Crawford said the AC/DC fan base from across the globe has risen to the task, with dozens of video messages of support flooding in from around the world, including nations as distant as Chile and Australia.

Online visitors will also enjoy messages from Bon Scott's son Dave Stevens, AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, former AC/DC bass player and current Rose Tattoo bass player Mark Evens, and Bon’s former girlfriend, Mary Renshaw, the soulmate he met when she was just 18 and Scott was performing as lead singer with The Valentines in Australia at the start of his journey to rock fame.

The live streaming was due to begin at 6.00 pm featuring the greatest hits of previous Bonfests, alongside some band interviews, messages from fans, and some VERY special guests!

A must for any AC/DC fan.