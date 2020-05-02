Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of cases in Donegal rises by just one

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 459.

This is up by just one on the previous 24 hour period. It is the third time in the past week that the increase has been just one.

These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly 25 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total death total to 1,286.

As of 11 am today, Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases stands at 68, unchanged, while in Sligo the number of cases is up two at 118.