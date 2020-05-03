Stunning photos: Garda helicopter in use over Donegal as Operation Fanacht continues

The Garda Air Support unit has been in Donegal this weekend as part of Operation Fanacht which will continue until tomorrow evening.

As well as checkpoints on many main routes and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages, a Garda helicopter has been deployed over Donegal.

Now some stunning bird's-eye view photographs of Donegal have been issued, courtesy of the Garda Air Support Unit.

They show

1. Ramelton

2. Glenveagh Castle

3. Fanad Lighthouse

4. Covid-19 Checkpoint at N56/ R252 Dungloe.

5.Covid-19 Checkpoint at Illustrious, Kilmacrennan.

A Garda Spokesperson said: "We are delighted to see that Social Distancing is being adhered to and that people are listening to the advice given and are staying at home! Usually at this time of year the beauty spots pictured would be very busy with visitors and it is a sad sight to see all these areas look so deserted but we hope that very soon life will get back to some kind of normality!

"This will only happen if we continue to stay at home, stay safe and continue to practice Social distancing."

Gardaí are conducting high-visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

Gardaí are operating a policing policy known colloquially as 'the four Es' - to engage, explain, encourage and only if necessary enforce the emergency legislation.

However, gardaí have no enforcement powers in relation to day visitors from Northern Ireland or others who live outside the jurisdiction because of what is known as a "lacuna", or gap, in the regulations.

