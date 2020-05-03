Contact
Midlands hospital releases wrong remains to grieving family
A hospital in the Midlands released the wrong remains to a grieving family it has been revealed today.
A full internal review is being conducted at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar after the upsetting incident on Friday.
The hospital said the mistake has been rectified. It offered its condolences and apologised for the distress caused to the family.
Processes within the hospital are under review to stop any repeat of the distressing incident.
