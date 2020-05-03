National update: Number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland passes 1,300

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a total of 19 people with COVID-19 have died.

This brings the total to 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11 am today, Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

More detailed figures relating to Friday, May 1st (21,064 cases), revealed:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%