Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases continues to be in single digits

Coronavirus update
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 461 - an increase of two on the previous 24 hour period.
The increase in Donegal has been two or less on each of the last six days of recorded figures.
These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed that sadly a total of 19 people with COVID-19 have died.
This brings the total to 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11 am today, Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases stands at 67, down one, while in Sligo the number of cases is 117, also down one, following a reclassification of data.
No specific breakdown of the number of Covid-19 related deaths is given on a county by county basis.
