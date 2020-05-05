Donegal said ‘No’

A recent suggestion by Health Minister Simon Harris schools might re-open at least one day a week before the scheduled summer holidays has been given a resounding thumbs down by Donegal Live readers.

Minister Harris floated the suggestion a fortnight ago, as part of possible plans to ease the ongoing Covid-19 suggestions.

1,279 people voted in the online poll, with and overwhelming 84 percent (1,071) saying they did not agree schools should re-open one day a week before the scheduled summer holidays. 208 people (16%) said they agreed with the suggestion.

Commenting on the proposal, one reader said: “It is impossible to police children. If it takes 15 minutes of close contact to contract the virus, then one day at school is no different to five. The results could be devastating.”

Another said: “No, definitely not until they were 100% sure they could not carry it home to vulnerable people or catch it themselves. It is not worth the risk. They need a cure / vaccination in place first.”

A couple of respondents thought re-opening schools could be for Leaving Certificate students only.

However, it would seem, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team’s ‘Road Map for Reopening Society and Business’, which was published on Friday past (May 1, 2020), Minister Harris’ suggestion has been shelved.

In Phase One of the reopening strategy, which will commence on May 18, school and college buildings will reopen but only for access by teachers for the organisation and distribution of remote learning.

It is not until Phase Five of the reopening strategy, which will commence on August 10, the reopening of educational facilities is envisaged for students.

This will be on a phased basis at the beginning of the Academic Year 2020/2021 and will include primary and post-primary schools, universities and third level education centres and adult education centres.

Details of the ‘Roadmap for reopening society and business’ can be found at: 'Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business'

Details of the ‘Overview of reopening phases’ can be found at: 'Overview of the Reopening Phases'